Social Media Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Social Media Day was first celebrated by international news website Mashable on June 30, 2010, to recognize its impact on global communication. Social media has brought the world together on the same platform. It has connected people worldwide. Almost everyone uses social media and connects with people all over the world in a simple and fast way. In fact, social media has become an important revenue generation stream that provides employment to millions. Social media plays a significant role in the development of society today.

History and significance of social media:

The first social media platform was Sixdegrees in 1997 which was founded by Andrew Weinreich. The platform allowed users to list friends and family members. It also offered features like profiles, bulletin boards, and school affiliations. Sixdegrees had garnered over a million users but it was eventually shut down in 2001.

However, the first modern social media platform Friendster was launched in 2002, thereafter, LinkedIn, the first business-focused social media platform was launched in 2003. One of the most popular social media platforms that became a household name worldwide, Facebook, was created by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.

YouTube, the largest online video sharing platform video was introduced in 2005 followed by Twitter in 2006. However, one of the most loved photos sharing media, Instagram was introduced in 2010. It has seen rapid growth, gaining over a million users within the first couple of months.

Facebook purchased Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 after seeing its dominance among other social media platforms.

Another social media platforms is TikTok. The app was launched in 2016 and has become incredibly popular among internet users due to its extensive music and video editing features. However, it’s banned in some countries.

Now, Social media is not only limited to connecting with friends and family, but has also become a huge source of news, shopping, and general entertainment. Hence, Social media day is celebrated to enjoy the positive changes that it has brought into our lives.

