Social Media Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

SOCIAL MEDIA DAY 2022: Social media in today’s era has become an important part of our lives. From providing information about the latest happenings to entertaining us, social media is everywhere. Most importantly, it has made communication easier and this is why every year on June 30 Social Media Day is celebrated across the globe.

Social Media Day: History and Significance

Social Media Day was introduced on 30 June 2010 to highlight the influence of social media and its role in worldwide communication. Six degrees was the first social media platform that was launched in 1997. Through this website founded by Andrew Weinreich, users were able to list their friends and family members and access other features such as bulletin boards, school affiliations, and profiles. Sixdegrees gathered more than a million users but it eventually got shut down in 2001.

In the very beginning, platforms like Friendster, MySpace, and Facebook were used by people to communicate. Now with changing times more new social media applications like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and LinkedIn have been introduced. These platforms share a few similar functions and some very unique functions.

Social media has brought a drastic change in our life. Via messaging service apps, just think how easily we connect with a person who is sitting miles away. Moreover, it has become so simple to get immediate updates on what’s happening worldwide. In addition, social media assists people with building relationships by bringing everyone on the same stage.

We can commemorate this day by uploading stories about the role that social media has played in our lives. Another way to celebrate the day is by sharing favourite posts from the past.

Let us all come together on this Social Media Day and spread love online.

