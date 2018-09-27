World Tourism Day: Social Media Drives Indian Travellers' Choice of Accommodation, Says Survey

Social media and Internet connectivity influence the decision of Indian travellers while picking accommodation, a survey has revealed.To mark World Tourism Day on September 27, Airbnb, a community driven hospitality platform, came out with its first-ever India Travel Trends Survey to highlight the changing preferences and styles of Indian travellers, read a statement.Airbnb commissioned a survey in 10 cities in India amongst 10,000 (male and female) respondents amongst the age of 18-54 via Pollfish in July 2018.It revealed that the Indian traveller, once identified as a budget seeker, is now actively looking for more holistic travel experiences.The Indian traveller has embraced the global phenomena of staying connected at all times. This is reflected in the fact that 47 per cent of the survey respondents across India cited WiFi as the most important amenity that helps them choose an accommodation.The survey states that social media determines the choice of accommodation for the Indian traveller. A key finding showcased that 94 per cent of respondents consider social media when booking an accommodation.According to the report, many Indian travellers are now actively seeking luxurious experiences and having access to a pool emerged a key factor while choosing accommodation options.It also suggested that Indian travellers opt for 'family-friendly' homes. It noted that nearly 51 per cent opted for family-friendly amenities such as playsets, garden areas, activity zones, TV, and access to books as the most important amenities while choosing an accommodation. Amongst travellers in the age group of 45-54 years, this number further spiked to 66 per cent.Another trend that emerged from the survey is the rising interest amongst Indian travellers in making sustainable choices. A majority of respondents actively sought eco-friendly features.Commenting on the evolving preferences of the Indian traveller, Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb, India, said: "The new age Indian traveller now places greater importance on travel in their life, and is using it as a way to break away from their everyday routine to discover themselves and the world."