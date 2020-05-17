Social Media is Bowled Over by This Man's Dance Videos on Bollywood Songs
TikToker Arman Rathod is going viral on social media, courtesy his cool dance moves on Bollywood tracks.
Arman Rathod
TikTok has managed to surprise people yet again. Several videos of a man showing off his cool dance moves on Hrithik Roshan's You Are My Soniya track and various other Bollywood songs are now going viral.
In a dance cover video, Arman Rathod nails the dance style that Hrithik is famous for. And frankly, he is no less than the Bollywood star.
Check out the video of Arman grooving to You Are My Soniya.
C'mon Twitter Make him FAMOUS 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/o06ozeT3tz— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020
Here are some of other dance videos featuring Arman.
More by this EXCEPTIONALLY TALENTED guy - Aman Rathod 👌👌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cCzOhIyb7L— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
