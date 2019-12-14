Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Social Media is Melting Seeing Nushrat Bharucha's Bikini Pics from Maldives

Nushrat Bharucha is on a vacation in Maldives. The actress has shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen chilling in the sea.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Social Media is Melting Seeing Nushrat Bharucha's Bikini Pics from Maldives
Image: Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram

Actor Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in Dream Girl alongside actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana, has shared pictures from her trip in the Maldives.

The actress has shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen chilling in the sea. Sporting a yellow bikini, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama can be seen sitting on the rim of a swimming pool as she has a ‘wind in the hair’ moment.

In the following two pictures, she has worn a pink bikini and is posing on an iron ladder. Many comments to the pics emphasised that Nushrat was looking beautiful.

She has captioned the series of four photos as, “I'm right where I want to be!”

The post has certainly taken Instagram by storm with over 47 thousand likes.

In the previous post, which is also from a beach in the Maldives has her wearing an orange swimwear. She has captioned the series of photos as, “Seas-ing the day at @thesunsiyamirufushi.”

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Both, the actors worked together in 2010 release Love, Sex Aur Dokha. She also has another project in hand namely Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.

