Social Media Star Tanvi Sukharam Opens Up About the Payscale Of Influencers

Everyone has their success stories in the making who dream to make it big in life. We introduce you to one of the most influential names, Tanvi Sukharam who is a well-known influencer. Started 3 years ago in 2016, the biggest challenge in her life was to make a career choice. Good looks and impressive fashion sense are two aspects she was blessed with and that embarked her on a journey of becoming a fashion blogger. Hailing from Surat, the idea of influencer was unheard and she started everything from scratch. Right from finding best photographers to collaborating with the best brands, it was a tedious task but things fell into place; thanks to her strong networking and of course her hard work and dedication towards work.

Being an influencer, it requires a lot of creative processes and many have their inspiration whom they look up to. “In the field of fashion, maintaining authenticity is a pre-requisite or you’ll be a victim of comparison”, says Tanvi. She believes to create content that resonates her personality and that’s what attracts the right kind of audience. Being herself and not walking in someone else’s shoes, she has named her creation as ‘Tanvi Original’. As an influencer, her work is not the mainstream 9 to 5 job. There’s a lot more than that. She stated that her work does not end just after going home. She further explained that like every job person, influencers do not get holidays or what we call ‘social media detox’. Even during holidays, bloggers are busy setting #vacationgoals for the audiences.

When questioned about the pay scale of an influencer, Tanvi was quoted saying, “Getting paid for your talent is a real challenge. But don't settle for anything less. Projects were handed over to my contemporaries because they charged lesser or did it for free. I was very dejected after which I decided to work on myself. I worked tirelessly, did a lot of research and put my heart and soul into each post that went up on my feed. All I can tell you now is that before you earn, you've got to learn. To play in the big leagues, you've got to invest in yourself. Believe that you're a professional and deliver what is being expected out of you before you go and quote that big amount.” Competing with herself and transforming her image as a brand has definitely made Tanvi Sukharam a reputed fashion influencer on the internet.

