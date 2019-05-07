English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Social Media Use Adversely Affects Girls More
Lower life satisfaction led to increased social media use and vice versa, but the effects were more consistent for females than for males.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Martin Dimitrov/ Istock.com)
Loading...
While social media use has a limited role in lowering the life satisfaction of teenagers, the effects are more among girls than boys, says a study of 12,000 British teenagers.
Lower life satisfaction led to increased social media use and vice versa, but the effects were more consistent for females than for males, said the study, adding that these were modest trends.
"Given the rapid pace of technological advancement in recent years, the question of how our increasing use of technology to interact with each other affects our well-being has become increasingly important," said Andrew Przybylski, Professor at University of Oxford in Britain.
The study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that social media effects are not a one-way street -- they are nuanced, reciprocal, possibly contingent on gender.
To understand how long teenagers spent using social media on a normal school day and their corresponding life satisfaction ratings, the researchers used an eight-year survey of UK households.
The researchers aimed to study not only whether adolescents who report more social media use have lower life satisfaction but also whether the reverse is true.
The researchers selected the "UK Household Panel Study" for their analysis because it provided the highest quality longitudinal data available.
"While our study is a very promising step towards robust science in this area, it is only the first step. To ultimately understand how the diverse uses of social media affect teenagers we need industry data," said Amy Orben of the University of Oxford.
Lower life satisfaction led to increased social media use and vice versa, but the effects were more consistent for females than for males, said the study, adding that these were modest trends.
"Given the rapid pace of technological advancement in recent years, the question of how our increasing use of technology to interact with each other affects our well-being has become increasingly important," said Andrew Przybylski, Professor at University of Oxford in Britain.
The study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that social media effects are not a one-way street -- they are nuanced, reciprocal, possibly contingent on gender.
To understand how long teenagers spent using social media on a normal school day and their corresponding life satisfaction ratings, the researchers used an eight-year survey of UK households.
The researchers aimed to study not only whether adolescents who report more social media use have lower life satisfaction but also whether the reverse is true.
The researchers selected the "UK Household Panel Study" for their analysis because it provided the highest quality longitudinal data available.
"While our study is a very promising step towards robust science in this area, it is only the first step. To ultimately understand how the diverse uses of social media affect teenagers we need industry data," said Amy Orben of the University of Oxford.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results