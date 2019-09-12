Sofia Richie Accused of Copying Kourtney Kardashian's Style
Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.
Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.
Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.
Posing up a storm on the red carpet, the daughter of Lionel Richie looked fierce in high-waisted white shorts, a matching top and an oversized blazer. She completed her beauty look with her hair parted down in the middle and sported plumper lips, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Some users on social media roasted Sofia for appearing to copy Kourtney's look.
View this post on Instagram
One urged her to "stop copying everyone of her friends, designer (Kourtney Kardashian)!" before warning her that "Karma is one thing you don't escape from."
Another pointed out that Sofia wore the "same heels" as Kourtney.
Another commented: "I thought Kourtney had gone blonde," with one other echoing the sentiment, "I swear I saw Kourtney when I first looked at this."
Despite the accusations, it seems the two share a good relationship after their feud rumours.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
- Justin Trudeau Kicks off Tough Re-election Campaign after Dissolution of Canadian Parliament