Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sofia Richie Accused of Copying Kourtney Kardashian's Style

Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sofia Richie Accused of Copying Kourtney Kardashian's Style
Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.
Loading...

Model Sofia Richie has been accused of copying reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's style following her appearance in the "Alice + Olivia" show at the New York Fashion Week.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet, the daughter of Lionel Richie looked fierce in high-waisted white shorts, a matching top and an oversized blazer. She completed her beauty look with her hair parted down in the middle and sported plumper lips, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Some users on social media roasted Sofia for appearing to copy Kourtney's look.

View this post on Instagram

Always a good time with @aliceandolivia

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

One urged her to "stop copying everyone of her friends, designer (Kourtney Kardashian)!" before warning her that "Karma is one thing you don't escape from."

Another pointed out that Sofia wore the "same heels" as Kourtney.

Another commented: "I thought Kourtney had gone blonde," with one other echoing the sentiment, "I swear I saw Kourtney when I first looked at this."

Despite the accusations, it seems the two share a good relationship after their feud rumours.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram