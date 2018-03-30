English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
Isn't this the cutest cake ever?
Image: Instagram/ Soha Ali Khan
Doting parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little one turned six-months-old on Thursday and the couple celebrated with a cute little birthday party. Soha took to Instagram to share this beautiful day with us. She captioned the image: "It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday."
Baby Inaaya looked cheerful and cute as a button in a white tasselled dress paired with a tiny white headband. In this picture, Kunal can be seen trying to help his little girl in cutting the cake and Soha is busy looking at her daughter delightedly.
Apparently, it was Inaaya's cake that stole all the thunder. Half cake for their daughter's half birthday? Soha and Kunal are setting major parenting goals with this creative idea. Stripe napkins and quirky festoons hanging behind set the party mood right.
Soha and Kunal's little bundle of joy was born on September 29, 2017. Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and is often spotted hanging out with her baby brother on play dates.
Also Watch
Baby Inaaya looked cheerful and cute as a button in a white tasselled dress paired with a tiny white headband. In this picture, Kunal can be seen trying to help his little girl in cutting the cake and Soha is busy looking at her daughter delightedly.
Apparently, it was Inaaya's cake that stole all the thunder. Half cake for their daughter's half birthday? Soha and Kunal are setting major parenting goals with this creative idea. Stripe napkins and quirky festoons hanging behind set the party mood right.
Soha and Kunal's little bundle of joy was born on September 29, 2017. Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and is often spotted hanging out with her baby brother on play dates.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Toyota Yaris Official Bookings to Open on April 22, Launch on May 18
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now