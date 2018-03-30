Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style

Doting parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little one turned six-months-old on Thursday and the couple celebrated with a cute little birthday party. Soha took to Instagram to share this beautiful day with us. She captioned the image: "It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday."Baby Inaaya looked cheerful and cute as a button in a white tasselled dress paired with a tiny white headband. In this picture, Kunal can be seen trying to help his little girl in cutting the cake and Soha is busy looking at her daughter delightedly.Apparently, it was Inaaya's cake that stole all the thunder. Half cake for their daughter's half birthday? Soha and Kunal are setting major parenting goals with this creative idea. Stripe napkins and quirky festoons hanging behind set the party mood right.Soha and Kunal's little bundle of joy was born on September 29, 2017. Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and is often spotted hanging out with her baby brother on play dates.