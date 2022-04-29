Soha Ali Khan Channels Inner Pataudi Princess Vibes; See Pics

One outfit that never goes off the style is the lehenga. No matter what the season, or occasion the grandeur of the lehenga will always lure us. After all, lehenga screams royalty, from top to bottom. And, it appears Soha Ali Khan agrees with us. She recently channelled her inner Pataudi princess vibes. Occasion? Her best friend Priyanka Kothari’s wedding.

Honestly, it’s hard to get over her entire look when she chose to step away from usual trends and nude colours, by picking three heirloom Banarasi lehengas from Warp ‘n Weft in gorgeous bright colours. Taking to her Instagram account, Soha dropped a series of pictures from three different nuptials, and we can’t keep our eyes off of her.

Leaving the fashion critics on their toes, Soha wore a fuschia lehenga set for Sangeet, which featured overall embroideries in golden colour, making a beautiful contrast hue. She paired her lehenga with a matching blouse that featured a plunging V neckline. She carried the dupatta in a traditional flowy manner. Her matching dupatta carried subtle embroidery but a thick border. As her outfit was more on the heavier side, the actress opted for a minimal accessory look and because of that, she kept her neck completely clear, and just wore medium-sized matching jhumkas. Keeping her wavy tresses open, she opted for a nude makeup look. In the captions she wrote, “Think pink!”

On the wedding day, Soha kept her contrast game on as she chose Crème de mint Gulnar lehenga set in a mint shade that featured blue and pink embroidery. She paired it with a pink sleeveless blouse with overall embroidery and a matching pink dupatta with a thick border. Giving us the wedding vibes the actress opted for a pink and golden choker and matching high heels. Posting the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Mint to be!!”

Last but not the least, Soha slew in a jamuni Banarasi lehenga set, with heavy golden embroidery on both lehenga and sleeveless blouse, which featured a plunging V neckline. The bright purple lehenga accentuated Soha’s overall appearance. She traditionally carried the matching colour dupatta. For jewellery, she opted for the heavy golden set but left her ears empty. And for the hairstyle, she tied her hair in a high ponytail. In the caption, she wrote, “Deep purple”.

What are your views about the Banarasi lehenga set?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.