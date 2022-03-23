Soha Ali Khan: My Brother and Mother Are the Most Fashionable People in the Family | Exclusive

Soha Ali Khan comes from a family of extremely fashionable people, from her mother Sharmila Tagore, to brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. But the actress makes the most effort these days to dress up for her four-year-old daughter, Inaaya. Soha channeled the little one’s aesthetics as she walked the ramp at the INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi, to represent students of fashion design.

News18 caught up with the actress who talked about how motherhood has changed her style and if she takes husband Kunal Kemmu’s opinion into consideration while dressing up.

How does it feel to be back walking the ramp at an on-ground fashion week?

It feels great. I really like this outfit, it’s fun and feminine, frolicky and comfortable also. It’s great to be on the ground after a couple of years in Delhi. It’s wonderful that FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week are able to do it without any restrictions, of course following safety protocols. So it’s very exciting.

What do you love the most about the young designer that you walked for?

I like the silhouette, because as I said, it’s fun and feminine. And that’s something that I’m embracing right now, especially because it’s exactly the same silhouette that my daughter is embracing - which is sort of a ballerina skirt and corset top.

Has motherhood changed your personal style?

Yes, it has, actually. I know that my daughter enjoys me looking good. I know that when she sees me in pajamas, she’s like ‘eh’, and when she sees me put on some makeup and wear something nice, she looks at me a little differently. And I make a bit more of an effort for her actually. I would like to say that I made an effort once I met Kunal (Kemmu, husband). But I think I’ve made more of an effort ever since I’ve had Anya in my life, because she’s quite a critic when it comes to how I look.

Do you take Kunal’s opinion into account while getting ready?

I want to say I don’t and I’m my own person, and I don’t care what he thinks and I’m very self-confident. But when we are getting ready, and he’s like, ‘Are you sure you’re wearing that?’ Then I do reconsider. And more often than not, I will change but that has nothing to do with him. It’s because I see myself differently.

You’re surrounded by stylish people in the family, do you feel the pressure to always look good?

I don’t feel any pressure. Often I’m the least fashionable person at the dining table, and I’m okay with that. I do know that there are very fashionable people in my family. And I think at the top of that list is my brother and then my mother. And I’ve lived with them my whole life. So I’m used to… what’s the diplomatic word… ignoring them.

