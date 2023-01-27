Soha Ali Khan frequently updates her Instagram followers on her diet and exercise routine. The Rang De Basanti actor shares glimpses into her day-to-day activities, fashion exploits, and beauty regimens as well. Her recent post is exactly what we need to drive away our midweek laziness. Soha engages in a variety of challenging workouts. The actress rarely skips her workout regimen. She continues to provide us with regular encouragement to stop being sloth bears and start taking better care of our health.

A day ago, Soha posted a short video of her midweek training regimen. She started the day on a fit note thanks to her personal trainer Mahesh. The video opens up lightheartedly. Just like us trying to avoid exercise every day, Soha is seen shutting the door on her personal trainer to prevent him from entering. However, she does not succeed and begins her training. The actor can then be seen engaging in a variety of fitness activities.

Soha is unquestionably the fitness queen. She effortlessly lifts dumbbells and other props. She then showed how to do crunches on a bench, achieving a handstand while balancing on yoga blocks, and more. The actress shared a witty caption along with the video. She wrote, “The goal is to have enough strength to keep Mahesh out next time.”

Also Read: Which Vitamin E Sources Need To Be In Your Diet in 2023? Find Out

Dumbbells and squats are a must in the actress’s fitness regimen. Most of her routines feature these. Earlier, she had posted another workout video where with a dumbbell as her prop, Soha can be seen working out in a rigorous regimen. She is seen later in the video doing squats while holding dumbbells in one hand. The actress can also be seen performing a variation of the plank position with her legs by bending her knees while standing with her legs up against a wall behind her.

Dumbbells have their own unique set of health advantages. It assists in reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular conditions. Additionally, it aids in maintaining a healthy weight and constructing lean muscle. Strength exercise using dumbbells also aids in improving sleep quality. The lower body and core muscles can be strengthened by performing squats with dumbbells.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here