Soha Ali Khan Performs Intense Core Workout: Check Out The Video

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness freak. She keeps posting her exercise videos on her Instagram account. And, now, Soha is back with a bang.

In the video posted by Soha, she is performing a host of exercises like a pro. After all, it’s the core workout routine. From squats to dumbbells, Soha does it all with utmost dedication. Then, she switched to arm stretches with the help of dumbbells and a rope. She can be seen going under the rope and doing the stretches. Can’t miss the swift planks. And, in the end, she tried leg stretching by throwing kicks in the air. Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “Try it Tuesdays with Mahesh Fitness Club,”

The core workout routine which Soha performed has numerous health benefits.

It helps in building balance and stability.

It improves the body posture by putting a strain on muscles.

It makes the organ functioning better by building a strong core.

It proves helpful in pain relief and preventing muscle pain.

It builds muscle strength and boosts energy.

Advertisement

The intense workout session is a source of inspiration for many who wants to achieve their dreamy bodies. Many people might make excuses for not getting time to go to a gym. So, they should look at Soha and the way she has turned her living room into an exercising spot with the colourful mat and basic weights.

This isn’t the first time, Soha has given us fitness goals. A few weeks ago, she posted another video of herself performing the high-intensity interval training workout. She made a montage of various exercises and gave a glimpse of her weekend workout routine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.