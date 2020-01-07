Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Plays with Sheep, See Pics

Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have shared pictures of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from their holiday in Australia. The family ushered in the New Year in Australia and spent some quality time together.

Soha shared a picture on her Instagram wall, in which Inaaya can be seen running after a peacock. In another picture, the child is feeding ponnies and sheep. Inaaya could be seen having a fun time in the holiday pics.

Inaaya has a huge fan following on social media, quite like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. One of her Instagram pages has over 13,000 followers.

Soha had also shared pictures of her mother Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebrations in Ranthambore. The photos were a hit among the fans and drew a flurry of comments. The entire family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur, were part of the birthday celebrations.

Taimur is one of the most loved Bollywood kids on social media. The moment Kareena or Saif comes out with him in public, the paparazzi doesn’t miss a chance to capture his pics.

Taimur seems to enjoy this fan following and often waives at the camera. One of Taimur’s popular fan pages has a following of more than 1,45,000.

