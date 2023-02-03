Soju In Favour Of Beer? Drinking Trends That Are Growing Popular Among Gen Z

If you are born between 1997 to 2012, you are a part of what is known as Gen Z. That means the people who are newly attaining the legal drinking age belong to this group. Naturally, with every generation comes its trends. That includes the drinking trends. Unsurprisingly, these are pretty different from what the older generation has been consuming. Even just comparing it with Millenials who came right before Gen Z, you can see the contrast. More and more beverage companies have started trying to pick on these trends and their newest consumers. Here are 5 insights they have gained:

Buying More Non-Alcoholic Beverages

The low-alcohol drinks market is significantly larger yet the demand for non-alcoholic beverages has grown 33.2 percent faster over 2021 compared to that of low-alcoholic beverages, Drink Ripples has quoted a report by Nielsen. They have mentioned that this can be due to risk aversion and a fear of having drunk behaviour publicly broadcast on social media now that it is available at everyone’s fingertips.

Picking Light And Fruity Flavors

BelAlc Insight has reported that Gen Z is now picking light and fruity flavors when they decide what alcohol to grab. This is due to the flavours being low on sugar and calorie count beer alternatives. This is no longer a generation that will chug down just about anything.

Value-Conscious Purchasers

Gen Z has certain expectations from brands they purchase their alcohol from. They expect them to help move social causes forward. In fact, BelAlc Insight revealed that 42 percent think brand reputation is crucial. This is the highest percentage of any generation. A McKinsey study shared that 58 percent of Gen-Z value brand authenticity as crucial to their purchase decisions.

A Desire For Something New

Gen Z is now going against the trends of the previous generations when choosing their drinks. BevAlc Insight has revealed that Gen Z over-indexes on soju with a percent share, tequila with an eight percent share, and rum with a seven percent share.

Furthermore, they shared the Drizly Category share of Gen Z as compared to other generations. For Liquor, Gen Z has a 48 percent share compared to a 45 percent share of other generations. There is a 28 percent Wine share for Gen Z compared to a 38 percent share by other generations. Gen Z also has a 21 percent share of beer versus the 15 percent shared by other generations. For extras, the Gen Z versus other generation share stands at 3 percent versus two percent, respectively.

Healthier Options Preferred

Wellness is not overlooked by the new drinkers. They value moderation and drinks less overall than millennials, reported BevAlc Insight. They are also more focused on health factors and ingredient transparency as well as low-alcohol and no-alcohol alternatives.

