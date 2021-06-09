Solar Eclipse 2021: Here's How Surya Grahan will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

1. Aries: Solar eclipse will affect the health of Aries as they may experience worries, frustration, and issues related to eyes or lower jaw. They may also face an unexpected expenditure during this period.

2. Taurus: This zodiac sign too may face physical and emotional health deterioration. There will be a dip in their self-confidence. Do not make any reckless decisions due to stress. Avoid defamation, wealth loss, and health deterioration. The financial condition will be okay.

3. Gemini: Overall health will be good, but there might be minor problems related to stress and issues related to eyes, stomach pain and low back pain. It’s a favourable time for any religious trip or activity.

4. Cancer: The solar eclipse will have a positive effect on Cancer as they may have wealth gain and progress. Any long-standing property issues may get solved.

5. Leo: This solar eclipse may prove to be unfavourable for Leo’s health as they may suffer from stomach, lower back, eye, or bone pains or problems. Need to control your expenses.

6. Virgo: The solar eclipse will bring favourable effect on the professional front for Virgo. It will be a good time for a job change, business, and long-term investment, however, obstacles in some new venture or religious activities might affect you.

7. Libra: Libra doesn’t seem to get positively affected by the first solar eclipse of this year. They may suffer from great hardship, defamation, and deadly diseases. Married couples may get blessed with a child, but need to be cautious.

8. Scorpio: Scorpios seems to have a moderate effect of solar eclipse 2021. Property investment may bring enormous benefits, however, they may have to be cautious about their expenses.

9. Sagittarius: This eclipse will bring good fortune. You will be able to overpower your enemy and will have growth in your happiness. It is a favourable time for your health as well.

10. Capricorn: This eclipse indicates that your child’s education may worry you. If you are planning for a new venture, there may be a delay.

11. Aquarius: Overall health will be good as you may get relief from any unusual illness that you have been facing. Short-term investments may prove financially beneficial. Couples can plan for a baby during this time.

12. Pisces: This solar eclipse might increase the chance of wealth gain and success for Pisces. Issues related to properties will get solved and you may also buy a new property.

