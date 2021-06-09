Solar Eclipse 2021: These Countries Will Witness the ‘Ring of Fire’

A solar eclipse is witnessed when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, therefore light is blocked fully or partly in some parts of the world. Though during the annular eclipse, the Sun is not entirely covered. A thin boundary of the Sun is visible which is also referred to as the ‘ring of fire.’ This year, the solar eclipse will take place on June 10 and for a duration of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

Though India will not be able to experience the solar eclipse but some reports claim that eastern parts of the country like Arunachal Pradesh might witness the eclipse. But according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the annular eclipse will be viewed by people in parts of northern Russia, Greenland, and Canada. People in these parts will also get the opportunity to witness the ring of fire.

The space agency reported that in some parts of the world like eastern United States and northern Alaska will witness a partial solar eclipse. Therefore, they are likely to miss out on the ring of fire. A partial solar eclipse takes place when the trio, Sun, Moon, and the Earth are not in a straight line. In the partial eclipse, Sun will have shadow only on a part of its surface. A large part of Canada, Europe, Asia, northern Africa, and parts of the Caribbean will also witness a partial solar eclipse.

As per NASA, in the US, parts of Southeast, Northeast, Midwest, and in Northern Alaska will experience a partial eclipse. The space agency further stated that in many of these locations, the eclipse will take place before, after, and during sunrise. Therefore, viewers need to get a clear view of the horizon to view the eclipse.

People experiencing the partial eclipse are required to follow a certain set of precautions. They should not watch the eclipse with naked eye as it possess the ability to cause harm. Using special shielding or eclipse glasses, a box projector, or a telescope is considered to be a better mode to view the eclipse.

