Solar Eclipse 2022: Doors of Kedarnath-Badrinath and Several Temples in Telangana to Remain Closed Today

SOLAR ECLIPSE ON OCTOBER 25, 2022: The doors of Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham will remain closed today on Tuesday, October 25 due the solar eclipse. The pujas at these temples will be performed in the evening after the eclipse is over, Mint reported quoting the chief administrative officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple to Committee.

A partial solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ will be visible today from most parts of India along with several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Surya Grahan Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Other Cities

Many important temples in Telangana will also remain closed today due to solar eclipse, a senior official of the Endowments Department said. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar are among those remain closed, official sources said.

ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2022: 5 Zodiac Signs That Are Likely To Gain Wealth During Solar Eclipse

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was closed in the morning due to the eclipse and will be opened tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after performing Samprokshana and other rituals, a temple official said. There will be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from the city as well as from most parts of the country on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse on October 25: Do’s and Don’t to Follow on the Day of Surya Grahan

In southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse from 4:49 PM to 5:42 PM. In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM, reaching its maximum at 5:49 PM and ending at 5:55 PM. In Chennai, the eclipse would be visible from 5:14 PM to 5:44 PM, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari had earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here