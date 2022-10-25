Solar Eclipse 2022 LIVE: See Stunning Photos of Surya Grahan From India, Around the World

LIVE UPDATES SOLAR ECLIPSE 2022: The last solar eclipse of the year was witnessed in Delhi, Bengaluru, Jammu, Amritsar, Odisha, Kurushetra and some part of the world including several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia and the North Atlantic Ocean. In India, it was in effect from 04.28 pm till 05.30 pm IST.

The next solar eclipse will be visible in India on August 2, 2027 and it will be a total eclipse.

UP CM Watches Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse: New Delhi

Solar Eclipse 2022: Patna

Solar Eclipse 2022: Dubai

Solar Eclipse in Kathmandu

Eclipse Visible in Bengaluru

Beautiful Orange Sky in Bhubaneswar

Kurukshetra witnesses partial solar eclipse, devotees take holy dip

St Peter’s Square, Vatican

Solar Eclipse in Delhi

Solar Eclipse in Amritsar

Solar Eclipse in Jammu

Solar Eclipse Caught on Camera in Britain

Here’s this morning’s #SolarEclipse caught on camera by our #BBCWeatherWatchers. If you want to share the view where you are, get involved here: https://t.co/wvqdy9pRZR pic.twitter.com/SkQW3PbjqE — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 25, 2022

WATCH: Partial Solar Eclipse in Dubai

A partial solar eclipse is visible in the United Arab Emirates as well as other parts of the world. Thousands are expected to take to the streets to observe the unique phenomenon.#solareclipse #partialsolareclipse #Dubai #Live #Reuters #Science https://t.co/vEMvkyNRGJ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2022

‘Don’t Travel, Eat…’, Says priest of Delhi’s Birla temple

Delhi | The biggest solar eclipse of this century will take place today, ‘sutak’ is underway right now; we should not travel, eat, sleep unnecessarily, except for children, elderlies & the sick. We should remain in our homes & be peaceful: Lal Chand Sharma, priest, Birla temple pic.twitter.com/Wz5DLgDVvY — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Time for Surya Grahan: Keep These Do’s and Don’t on Mind

Here are the do’s and don’ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse:

According to NASA, people should use special-purpose solar filters or ‘eclipse glasses’ to protect their eyes. Even during a common day, people are suggested to not look directly at the Sun, without any filter. NASA does not advise using homemade filters or any ordinary sunglasses. According to the space agency, the darkest pair of sunglasses will still transmit far too much sunlight, which can easily damage the eyes. People are suggested to remove their shielding glasses if you have turned your face away from the eclipse or when the eclipse is over. Those with special interest in space events, might want to capture the ring of fire with their cameras. But scientists don’t advise to do so. There are high chances that the concentrated solar rays might cause injury to the eyes of the looker. People who are near or farsighted can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses in order to view the eclipse. Children who are willing to watch the solar eclipse must be under parental supervision. With solar eclipse in place, people are suggested to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control. They are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles. READ

Kanpur to Witness Solar Eclipse for 47 Minutes

According to timeanddate.com, solar eclipse will be in effect in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for 47 minutes from 04:39 pm till 05:26 pm.

Are you in Bengaluru? Check the duration of Solar Eclipse in Your City

In Bengaluru, the eclipse will last for 45 minutes. It will be in effect from 05:12 pm till 05:56 pm. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hour and 13 minutes and 1 hour 19 minutes for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively.

CHECK SOLAR ECLIPSE TIMINGS OF YOUR CITY:

New Delhi: 04:51 pm till 05:42 pm

Kolkata: 04:51 pm till 05:04 pm

Mumbai: 04:49 pm till 06:09 pm

Chennai: 05:13 pm till 05:45 pm

Kanpur: 04:39 pm till 05:26 pm

Patna: 04:42 pm till 05:14 pm

Jaipur: 04:31 pm till 05:50 pm

Lucknow: 04:36 pm till 05:29 pm

Hyderabad: 04:58 pm till 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: 05:12 pm till 05:56 pm

Ahmedabad: 04:38 pm till 06:06 pm

Pune: 04:51 pm till 06:06 pm

Nagpur: 04:49 pm till 05:42 pm

Bhopal: 04:42 pm till 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: 04:23 pm till 05:41 pm

Mathura: 04:31 pm till 05:41 pm

However, the solar eclipse won’t be visible from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It won’t be also visible in some parts of the north-eastern side of the country including, Sibsagar, Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar and Tamelong among others. READ

What is Solar Eclipse Sutak Time?

According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak will begin at 03:16 am and end at 05:42 pm. Sutak means a period of abstinence that Hindus observe during an eclipse

HOW TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE LIVE?

Don’t worry if solar eclipse is not visible in your city. You can watch livestream on the official YouTube page of the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

You can also watch it online on the YouTube page of timeanddate.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics will begin Live stream of the solar eclipse at 4 pm.

How to Correctly View Solar Eclipse?

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) advises one to use ‘eclipse glasses’, which are special purpose social filters, for viewing the sun during a solar eclipse.

It is strictly forbidden to look at the Sun with naked eyes during an eclipse because it can harm our eyes. Using homemade filters or regular sunglasses is not also advised, because it will still harm the eyes.

HERE’S ALL THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT OCTOBER 25, 2022 SOLAR ECLIPSE

WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

For those who are unfamiliar with the celestial/astrological occurrence, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth at precisely the appropriate time. As a result, the moon obscures the Sun, preventing its rays from reaching the Earth.

This entire phenomenon is known as a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses are classified into four types: total, annular, partial, and hybrid. Furthermore, four eclipses will occur in 2022, two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses, the same ratio as last year. Solar eclipses are classified into four types: total, annular, partial, and hybrid.

WHAT IS A PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Partial solar eclipse occur when the sun and moon are not perfectly aligned in a straight line. The sun gets a crescent shape as though the moon has taken a bite of it. The Moon reflects only the outer part of the shadow called the penumbra on Earth.

ABOUT TODAY’S PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

The partial eclipse today, October 25 will begin in India before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places. However, it won’t be visible from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.), the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be .approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country.

In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values, the ministry said.

WHERE WILL PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE BE VISIBLE FROM IN INDIA

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from most parts of the country today except for Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of North-east India – Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 per cent and 24 per cent respectively, Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hour and 13 minutes and 1 hour 19 minutes for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively. In Bengaluru, the eclipse will last for 45 minutes. READ

THE DOS AND DON’TS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should not go out of the house when the solar eclipse is underway. It is said that going out of the house at such a time can affect the skin of the mother and her baby due to the harmful rays of the sun. Pregnant women are suggested to avoid the shadow of the solar eclipse. Pregnant women should take a bath once the eclipse is over to avoid the ill effects of surya grahan. Eating food at the time of the solar eclipse is considered taboo. Pregnant women, though, can eat fruit as the health of the baby and the mother has to be prioritised. Pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects during a solar eclipse. It is a popular belief that using objects like knives, blades, scissors, pins and needles during the eclipse can have adverse effects on the baby. It is strictly advised not to look at the Sun during the eclipse because its contaminated rays can have a bad effect on the eyes. At the time of the eclipse, pregnant women can chant the mantras of Lord Surya or they can worship Ishta Dev or Goddess.

5 Zodiac Signs That Are Likely To Gain Wealth During Solar Eclipse

Its auspicious effect will be seen in 5 zodiac signs. Bhopal-based astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar tells the zodiac signs on which the solar eclipse is going to leave a beneficial effect.

Aries

According to astrology, the financial side of the people of Aries is going to be strong. It will be beneficial for the people of Aries to invest at this time. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. By the grace of Maa Lakshmi, you will get opportunities for happiness in life. Expenses will come down; this time is considered good for transactions.

Leo

It is a good time for Leo individuals to invest in a property. Moreover, this time is auspicious for initiating new work, but before making a transaction, think carefully. The financial situation will be better than before.

Virgo

The blessings of Mother Lakshmi will remain on Virgo zodiac individuals. It is a good time to buy a house or vehicle but keep your expenses under control. Virgo sign people can do transactions at this time.

Libra

The financial condition of the people of the Libra zodiac will improve. Maa Lakshmi’s grace will remain, due to which the sources of income will increase.

Scorpio

On October 25, the solar eclipse will see positive results for individuals of the Scorpio zodiac. This is the best time to invest in a property or buy a new vehicle. However, be watchful and keep an eye on your expenses. READ

Doors of Kedarnath-Badrinath and Several Temples in Telangana to Remain Closed Today

The doors of Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham will remain closed today on Tuesday, October 25 due the solar eclipse. The pujas at these temples will be performed in the evening after the eclipse is over, Mint reported quoting the chief administrative officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple to Committee.

Many important temples in Telangana will also remain closed today due to solar eclipse, a senior official of the Endowments Department said. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar are among those remain closed, official sources said. READ

