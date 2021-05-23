Som Pradosh 2021: Date, Time, History, Significance and Puja Vidhi

According to the Panchang, Som Pradosh or Pradosh Vrat will be observed on May 24 of Vaishak Shukla. As the Trayodashi is falling on Monday, which increases importance of the fast even more. Monday is considered to be an auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva. And along with this, the position of planets and constellations on Monday also remain special.

Som Pradosh Time

The auspicious time of Vaishakh Shukla Trayodashi will start at 3:38 am on May 24 and will end at 12:11 am on May 25. Whereas the Kaal Pradosh will starts from 7:10 pm to 9:13 pm on May 24.

How to go offer prayer

To keep the Pradosh fast, one needs to wake up early in the morning on Trayodashi and take bath. Next, devotees need to offer water to Lord Shiva and chant the Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and other mantras. After water Shami, Bel Patra, Kaner, Dhatura, Rice, Flowers, Incense, Deep, Fruit, Paan, Betel nut, etc are offered to Lord Shiva from time to time in the day. The meaning of Pradosh is related to evening, therefore the main ‘puja’ is done during twilight, which is also known as ‘sandhyakaal.’

Significance?

According to religious beliefs, by observing Pradosh fast, all the sufferings and sins of a person are erased. Along with the fulfillment of spiritual as well worldly desires, the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati are also attained. It is believed that those who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati whole-heartedly, are generously blessed with contentment, health, wealth, and good fortune. Some people keep Shani Pradosh fast for getting a child through blessings of Lord Shiva. According to folk beliefs, a person who observes this fast is likely to get a son. People suffering due to ill effects of planet Moon also get relief.

History

According to Hindu mythology, the ruler of planet Moon was cursed by a King and he suffered through a miserable disease. It is said that after several penances, on this day Lord Shiva liberated him from the curse and blessed him.

