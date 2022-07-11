Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Pradosh Vrat is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This occasion falls twice every month in accordance with the Hindu calendar. According to panchang, the first Pradosh Vrat of this month falls on July 11. The next vrat is on July 25.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

People believe that if a devotee observes Pradosh fast with pure dedication and devotion, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless them with all the best things in life. Those who somehow miss observing the fast, can visit the temple and perform abhishekam in front of the deities.

Offering shringaar items to Goddess Parvati by female devotees is considered highly auspicious on this sacred day. These items include clothes, lipstick, kajal, sindoor, bangles, mehndi and bindi, along with sweets, fruits and dry fruits.

Rituals

Devotees observe fast from sunrise until the time they have worshiped Lord Shiva in the evening. Prayers and pujas are conducted during twilight. The Shiv Ling is given a bath with milk, curd, and ghee. Bel leaves are also offered on the Shiv Ling. Once all the rituals are completed, devotees listen to Pradosh Vrat Katha.

Puja Vidhi

Pradosh Puja Muhurat begins from 7:22 PM to 9:24 PM. This day will mark the Trayodashi Tithi from 11:13 AM to 7:46 AM on July 12.

Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma muhurat starts from 4:10 AM to 4:50 AM while another auspicious muhurat-Abhijit begins at 11:59 AM and ends at 12:54 PM.

Mantra

On this occasion, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is chanted 108 times and it goes like this:

“Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritaat”

