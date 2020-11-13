Some Ideas to Make Your Diyas More Vibrant and Attractive This Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights and diyas, is widely celebrated in India with great enthusiasm. On this auspicious occasion, people clean and decorate their houses with diyas, flowers, candles, lights and other handmade or artificial decor items. It is believed that on Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are worshipped to seek luck, prosperity and wealth and Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and fortune, visits the clean and the illuminated house.

The best and beautiful way to decorate houses is done with diyas. They are eco-friendly, budget-friendly and are very attractive too. It is said that diyas symbolize the dispelling of darkness and illuminate the path of Goddess Laxmi into your house. There are different varieties of diyas available in the market and their price ranges according to their shape, size and appearance. There are decorated and colourful diyas also available in the market. However, if you want to make the decorations grandeur at a very low cost, then you can go for these easy diya decorations ideas that will add extra sparkle to the celebrations:

1. Painted diyas: You can buy plain diyas and paint it all with the colours of your choices. You can even draw some tiny beautiful designs or add glitter to it. Click on the link to get some idea about how to make your Diwali colourful.

2. Kundan diyas- You can decorate the simple diyas with kundan, pearls and coloured stones with the help of glue. Theses kundan diyas will surely add sparkle to your Diwali decorations. Watch out the video to make kundan diyas.

3. Tealight holder from old CDs- If you have old CDs in your home, take them out and make a DIY super stylish diya stand. These waste CDs can be painted in different colours, glitters, stickers, colourful papers, stone and used as a fabulous diya stand. Have a look here.

4. Plastic spoon decoration- One can’t imagine that these plastic spoons can be turned out into such a wonderful decor piece with a bit of effort. Colour these plastic spoons in different shades and convert them into fancy diya holder.

5. Lotus Diya - It is one of the easiest and popular diya decoration. To prepare this, you just need to draw lotus on a sheet of paper and cut it and fix the diya in the centre. You can use colourful sheets to prepare to make it more vibrant. You can take help from here.