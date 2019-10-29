Some Plants May Depend More on Friendly Fungi than Own Leaves, Says Study
The researchers said that plants live in symbiosis with the root associated fungi which provide up to 80 per cent of the nutrients and water a plant needs to grow.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Researchers have found that plants need the help of friendly fungi to thrive more than it depends on the quality of its own leaves, and on bacteria that adds nitrogen nutrients to the soil.
The researchers, including those from the University of Tennessee in the US, found that certain root-associated, or mycorrhizal, fungi that associate firmly with the cells in plant roots are one of the largest influences on plant tissue nutrient concentrations.
The study, published in the journal PNAS, noted that there are two main types of mycorrhizal fungi -- arbuscular and ectomycorrhizal.
An arbuscular mycorrhiza, the researchers said, penetrates the cells in the outer layer of the roots of a plant.
Ectomycorrhizal fungi, they said, do not penetrate the plant's cell walls, instead forming a netlike structure around the plant root.
According to the researchers, arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi increased plant nutrient concentrations in plant leaves, litter, and roots more than the non-penetrating counterparts, and has more influence on a plant's nutrient levels than plant leaf traits, or plant associations with nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
The researchers analysed more than 17,000 traits from nearly 3,000 woody plant species in six categories, and observed how readily the plant uses nutrients: nitrogen and phosphorous concentrations in green leaves, senescent leaves (leaves that are about to fall off or have recently fallen off), and roots.
The researchers said that plants live in symbiosis with the root associated fungi which provide up to 80 per cent of the nutrients and water a plant needs to grow.
They added that up to 30 per cent of the food substance the plants make through photosynthesis is needed by the fungi.
"To optimize plant nutrition, we need to incorporate mycorrhizal associations into our agricultural and management frameworks," said study co-author Stephanie Kivlin from the University of Tennessee.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Danielle-Kevin Jonas' Daughter
- Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
- Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020