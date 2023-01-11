Some Signs That Your Relationship Is Nearing Its End

Romantic relationships, as much as they are soothing, can often become tricky and tedious. Having a sound communication and understanding with your partner can prove to be difficult at times. The best way to deal with such a situation is through patience. But even after several attempts of reconciliation, relationships do come to an end and there are clear signs when the end is near.

These are some of the signs that a relationship is ending:

You feel bored

Every little gesture at the beginning of a relationship gives your partner excitement. What matters is if that excitement continues to stay alive between the two of you. If the honeymoon period ends, it also means the end of that excitement and your partner stops putting in efforts to revive what once was a great phase of your relationship, it might be time to call it quits.

Failing to communicate

Communication is key to a healthy relationship. If your partner has started to hesitate to express themselves and you feel the same hesitance, bring up this issue of lack of communication and address it with your partner as soon as possible. Otherwise, your relationship can turn toxic and eventually end.

Avoiding future plans

If your partner avoids making plans for a future, where the two of you are together, it might be a sign that your partner wants to end the relationship and doesn’t see a happy ending to the love that you both once had.

Constant fights

Arguing in a relationship is a great way to vent and can even be healthy if it is done in a limit. Once you both cross the limit and argue frequently for no particular reason, it is a sign of your frustration towards each other and restlessness to break free from the bond the two of you share. If there’s no desire to sort things out, then unfortunately there’s no relationship.

Losing interest

Late night phone calls, long texts and spontaneous dates are all examples of how interested two people are in a relationship. When these actions start becoming infrequent, and you don’t find daily conversations entertaining anymore, it is time to decide whether you have outgrown each other.

