Somvar Vrat in June 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Shubh Muhurat

In Hindu faith, the first day of the week, Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Observing fast on Monday or Somvar bestows the Lord’s blessings on the devotees. It is believed that Lord Shiva, who is the Supreme Being, fulfils every wish if worshipped on this day.

Somvar Vrat: When to Start

Somvar vrats or Monday fasts are considered auspicious if one starts observing them from the first Monday of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. The month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar, is believed to be dearest to Lord Shiva and observing fast in this month can help the devotees purge all their sins. Apart from this month, people can start the Somvar Vrat from the first Monday of Shukla Paksha of the months of Chaitra, Baishak, Kartik or Margshirsh.

Somvar Vrat: Significance

As per the scriptures, the Monday fasts were first observed by the Goddess Parvati with the wish to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Earlier, the fasts were believed to be observed by girls seeking blessings from the Lord to fulfill their wish of getting a husband of their choice. Observed by both men and women, Somvar vrat is believed to fulfill all the desires related to domestic happiness, relief from various diseases and health issues, gain of wealth, prosperity, and overall happiness.

Somvar Vrat: Puja Vidhi

The fast begins with sunrise and ends with sunset. After bathing, the devotees sprinkle Ganga Jal in the entire house and place the idol of Lord Shiva or Shiv Linga in the Ishan kon of their house. Then, they bathe the idol or Shiv Linga with Gangajal, milk or curd. Devotees offer flowers, sandalwood, rice, Panchamrit, betel nuts, and fruits. People mostly wear white clothes on this day.

Somvar Vrat: Mantras

Devotees, then chant the mantras of ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and perform puja. In the end, they recite Shiv Aarti. During the fast, the devotees only have water, fruits, and juice. People can only take sweet food items the whole day and should abstain from salt.

Some even chant the ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra’ around 108 times to get rid of chronic diseases.

