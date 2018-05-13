English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Sonakshi Sinha, Anita Dongre and Manish Malhotra To Feature In New Web Series
The series will give the audience a sneak peak into the working of the fashion magazine via the millennial point of view of the two interns.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and actress Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen on a to-be-launched web series Intern Diaries by Grazia. The series will give the audience a sneak peak into the working of the fashion magazine via the millennial point of view of the two interns, read a statement.
The designers will be making special appearances in the web series.
Sonakshi, who was a costumer designer before pursuing an acting career, drew a small comparison between the interns of yesteryears and now. "The interns these days are so prim and proper. They are so aware of everything, so focused with their hair and make-up. We used to go as if we just woke up from our beds and just scrammed. It was so much of a hustle but it was a lot of fun actually," said Sonakshi.
"Whatever I have learnt, I still use it even though I am not a part of the fashion industry directly, but as an actress, I still remember the things that I learnt," she added.
The 8-episode web series will be launched on May 15.
Also Watch
The designers will be making special appearances in the web series.
Sonakshi, who was a costumer designer before pursuing an acting career, drew a small comparison between the interns of yesteryears and now. "The interns these days are so prim and proper. They are so aware of everything, so focused with their hair and make-up. We used to go as if we just woke up from our beds and just scrammed. It was so much of a hustle but it was a lot of fun actually," said Sonakshi.
"Whatever I have learnt, I still use it even though I am not a part of the fashion industry directly, but as an actress, I still remember the things that I learnt," she added.
The 8-episode web series will be launched on May 15.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rayudu Hits Maiden IPL Hundred as CSK Beat SRH by 8 Wickets
- Premier League Round-up: City Reach 100, 'Golden' Salah Helps Liverpool Seal Fourth Spot
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?