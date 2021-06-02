Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Here are some Unforgettable Dialogues From Her Movies

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 34th birthday on June 2. Daughter of actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, she made her debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabanng in 2010. The action comedy provided a good platform for her career, and since then Sonakshi has appeared in several hits such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, R… Rajkumar, Holiday and many more.

Initially being typecast as a ‘masala’ movie heroine, her performance in 2013 period romantic drama Lootera was praised by critics. However, her later attempts at doing socially relevant films such as Akira in 2016 and Noor in 2017 didn’t produce desired results.

Nonetheless, the actress over her 10 years in Bollywood has delivered some unforgettable dialogues. As the actress has turned 34, let’s relive some of her best lines.

Dabanng (2010)

One of the most iconic lines the actress delivered came in her debut movie Dabanng.

“Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyar se lagta hai."

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara (2013)

Sequel to the 2010 film starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, the second part of the gangster drama featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan in lead roles.

“In award ki keemat sirf ek saal ki hoti hai … par duayein hamesha saath deti hai … is liye kehna chahungi, bus dua mein yaad rakhna."

“Rishtey jazbaato se bante hai … zabardasti se nahi"

Son of Sardaar (2012)

Sonakshi shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla in this action comedy.

“Jithe maafi hai uthe pyar hai … jithe pyar hai uthe rab hai"

Akira (2016)

The crime thriller saw Sonakshi becoming a badass against Anurag Kashyap who portrayed the role of a corrupt police officer in the film.

“Apahij woh nahi jiska koi ang na ho … apahij woh hai joh apne ang ka istamaal na kare … doosron ki madad na karne wale haath apahij hai … zulm ko dekhkar mudne wali aankh apahij hai … maa baap ko chhodkar bhaagne wale paanv apahij hai."

Noor (2017)

This drama comedy follows the story of Noor (Sonakshi), a journalist in Mumbai.

“Asli bahadur woh nahi hote joh camera ke peeche sawaal poochte hai … asli bahaduri woh dikhate hai joh camera ke samne aakar sach bolne ki himmat rakhte hai."

