Sonakshi Sinha Encourages Fans to Ditch Leather and Wear Vegan in PETA Campaign

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is the star of a new campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that encourages fans to ditch leather and wear vegan.

Holding a bag that’s dripping with blood, Sinha calls attention to the more than 1.4 billion cows, dogs, cats, sheep, and goats and millions of other animals who are slaughtered for leather each year.

Throwing light on how animals are intelligent and emotional beings, Sonakshi expresses, “Cows and buffaloes are intelligent, emotional animals who mourn the loss of and separation from loved ones, so I choose vegan leather and other compassionate materials when I shop.”

Looking sharp in a pastel dress holding a handbag drenched in blood, Sonakshi has been styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. Her hair and makeup has been done by Madhuri Nakhale and Heema Dattani, respectively. The campaign photo has been shot by photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Luxurious synthetic and other types of vegan leather are widely available, including leather made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, recycled plastics, mushrooms, mulberry leaves, teak leaves, discarded temple flowers, coconut waste, tomato composite, and more.

Plant-based leathers are also good for Indian farmers, as the state of Meghalaya has shown by encouraging pineapple leather production. Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha says, “Through this campaign with PETA India, I hope to inspire more people to keep fashion fun, not grisly, by wearing vegan.”

Sinha has previously joined other stars including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Dr Kiran Bedi, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane in calling for the strengthening of animal protection laws, starred in a pro-adoption campaign for PETA India, and penned a letter on behalf of the group pushing for the transfer of an abused elephant near Jaipur.

Given animal welfare, environmental, and human health concerns, vegan fashion is the future. Last year, on World Fashion Day (21 August), 33 leading designers agreed to give leather the boot after being asked by PETA India and Lakmé Fashion Week to stop using the material to save animals and the environment. Top designers who won’t be using leather include Gaurav Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Monica and Karishma, Aneeth Arora, Ranna Gill, Shyamal & Bhumika, Sonaakshi Raaj, Siddartha Tytler, Rina Dhaka, Vikram Phadnis, Rocky Star, Atsu Sekhose, Dev R Nil, and Akshat Bansal. Anita Dongre and Purvi Doshi have been leather-free for a while.

