Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Misses Era Of Elevator Selfies

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself. In the image, she looks stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades.

IANS

Updated:June 10, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonakshi Sinha Misses Era Of Elevator Selfies
credits -Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator. "This day last year. When #ootd's and elevator selfies were a thing," Sonakshi wrote while sharing an image of herself.

In the image, she looks stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades as she poses for a selfie.

Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed how she deals with trolls, during a Twitter interactive session with fans.

The subject came up when, during the #SonaSays session, a user quizzed about the background picture on Sonakshi's Twitter profile, where the actress can be seen standing with her eyes closed and fingers in her ears, in a T-shirt reads "I am listening".

Talking about the photograph, Sonakshi replied: "My background picture implies how I respond to trolls."

Responding to a fan who asked which directors she would want to work with, the actress revealed: "Raju Hirani sir and Rohit Shetty sir are on my wishlist! Love love love their movies!"

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading