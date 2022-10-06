Sonakshi Sinha Raises The Glam Quotient In A Red Thigh-High Slit Dress

Sonakshi Sinha has walked the ramp several times before but this time it is a little different. Sonakshi’s own show kicked off the Bombay Times Fashion Week. On Day 1 of the ultra-glam Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022, Sonakshi and Shrishti Raai debuted SOEZI presents SHOW OFF. A nail-focused display may have taken place for the first time at a prestigious fashion event in India.

For the event, Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp in a red sequin gown that consisted of a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The actress completed the look with high tie-up heels and opted for a middle-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, reddish eye makeup, and nude lips. She also showed off her nails during the walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Shrishti Raai founded the press-on nail brand SOEZI with the intention of bringing glamour to everyone’s doorstep while making the process as simple as possible. Their initial offerings are press-on nails, the newest form of fashion expression dancing at your fingertips.

Earlier, while sharing the news with her fans, Sonakshi tried to create hype by sharing cryptic posts. However, the pictures went on to make headlines with engagement rumours as they spotted a diamond ring on her ring finger. But it was later revealed that it was her way of promoting her nail brand called SOEZI.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Revealing her nail brand, she wrote, “Ok ok, I think I’ve teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told”. She added, “Big day for me because I’m launching my very own brand SOEZI… every girl’s one-stop shop for amazing nails, all day every day”. The actress continued, “One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally I step into the world of entrepreneurship and I couldn’t wait to share it with you!! And lastly, I was actually just flaunting my new love – my nails in the pictures… what did you think??? Hahaha, love you guys! Thank you for the immense support always”. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Satram Ramani’s Double XL. The narrative follows the journey of two plus-size women from Meerut and New Delhi, Rajshree Trivedi and Saira Khanna, as they negotiate societal beauty standards. The film also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The movie is all set to release on October 14.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here