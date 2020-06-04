Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Post-Lockdown Wishlist And It's Way Too Relatable
Sonakshi Sinha say that once things go back to normal, the first thing she would do is to reunite with her friends for a party, before resuming work.
Sonakshi Sinha
Actress Sonakshi Sinha is looking forward to meeting and partying with friends once the lockdown ends.
Asked what's the one thing she wants to do once lockdown ends, Sonakshi told IANS: "I just want to party with all my friends and then get back to work! But only if I know it is safe!"
In an earlier interview to IANS, Sonakshi had shared that even though she is missing her friends and going to work, she doesn't mind sitting at her home in lockdown if "it means that we can stop the spread of the virus".
"I miss my friends but that's really not even an issue if you put things in perspective. I'm okay with the lockdown if it means that we can stop the spread of the virus. It made everyone realise not to take things for granted," Sonakshi told IANS while talking about how she is coping up with the lockdown.
Asked about the most challenging thing she had to do during the lockdown, Sonakshi said: "Nothing. I am fortunate to be at home with my loved ones. When you look around and see people who are away from their homes and families, and not being able to feed themselves -- those are the challenges. My heart goes out to them and all I want to do is help."
The actress understands that "we are all in this together", and is hoping "for the best".
On the work front, she will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.
