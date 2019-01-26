Sonakshi Sinha Rocks Smoking Red Latex Outfit Like Kardashians

It takes confidence of Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj when it comes to flaunting the figure hugging, glossy latex outfit fad.When Kylie Jenner flaunted her blue latex outfit, we coudln't figure out how does one get into it.Actor Sonakshi Sinha, known for her in-vogue sartorial choices has taken her wardrobe to another level.In a body hugging red strapless latex outfit, Sonakshi oozes oomph like never before. While we thought only Kim and Kylie can flaunt their curves in a super high gloss Latex dress, we have our very own diva Sonakshi acing the look.Sonakshi broke the internet as she posted a picture of herself on her official Instagram handle.The ravishing red outfit, styled by Mohit Rai, made Sonakshi's fans pick their jaws off the floor.The outfit was minimalistic as she ditched accesorries and let her dress do the talking.Hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale, decided to give Sonakshi sleek hairdo which looked perfect with the outfit.In a latex outfit, which looks difficult to get into or probably even move around, Sonakshi nailed the look with so much grace and we absolutely love it.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.