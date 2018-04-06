Sonakshi Sinha Takes Inspiration From Katrina Kaif For Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha works her curves to her advantage when it comes to making a style statement. Dabangg girl recently shot for the cover of a London-based Asian wedding magazine Khush sporting a bridal look and inspiring all to keep their fashion game top notch on the wedding day. Sonakshi looked like a dream giving the perfect beach wedding vibes in designer ensembles. Other than her beauty, what caught our attention was the uncanny resemblance of her photoshoot with Katrina's Harper Bazaar Bride's Photoshoot. We couldn't help but notice the similarities between Sonakshi's shoot and Katrina Kaif's earlier pictures. Let us take you through:1) This pose screams 'copied. With a sea backdrop, Both the divas are sporting an embellished tube blouse and Lehenga. Even their hair is styled into beachy waves. Sonakshi and Katrina are seen sitting in a similar position too.2) Swaying capes and dupattas again make for a similarity in both the photoshoots. Posing against a clear turquoise blue background, both the actresses gave their best shot giving us a beach goddess vibe. The outfit, in a shade of pastel pink and dewy face, made it into a perfect wedding shot.3) Another cover picture of Sonakshi was totally inspired by Katrina's look in her photoshoot. Both of them wore a retro chunky Gold Nath as an accessory sporting doe-eyes and minimalistic makeup. Katrina's picture wearing a beautiful pale pink wedding gown is right next to Sonakshi's magazine cover photo. Judge for yourself.Other than the resemblance in both the photoshoots, Sonakshi nailed the bridal photoshoot donning Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna and Shehla Khan's outfits. Sonakshi's fashion transformations never fail to win her fans’ heart in any way. Watch her slay in this photoshoot video which is absolutely breathtaking:On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Happy Bhaag Jaayegi's sequel. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy with Anand L Rai's film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.