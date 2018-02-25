Sonakshi Sinha To Walk the Ramp For Shaina NC

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen walking the ramp for social worker, BJP spokesperson and fashion designer Shaina NC at the 13th edition of Caring with Style fashion showcase. The actress says she is looking forward to it.The event, which is in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), will be held at the NSCI Dome, Worli, in Mumbai, on February 25."I am looking forward to walk for Shaina NC. I am feeling honoured to participate in such as wonderful initiative that works to bring smiles on the faces of the Cancer patients. A big thumbs up to Cancer Patients Aid Association and Fevicol 'Caring with Style' for fighting together this fatal disease," Sonakshi said in a statement.Along with Sonakshi, newly married couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge too will walk the ramp.As part of Fevicol's flagship campaign #JudengeLadengeJeetenge, the event aims at raising funds for the cancer survivors and helps them to lead a happy and healthy life. In this edition of Caring with Style fashion show, along with fashion designer Shaina NC, popular designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Kholsa will participate to showcase their collection.The event will also see three performances by singers Amaal Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Sachin Jigar especially dedicated to the cancer survivors."I am blessed to have people from all walks of life to participate in this noble initiative through my fashion showcase."Above all, my deepest gratitude to Neha and Gurpreet for walking in my collection, these girls have shown their revolutionary mettle to fight such a fatal disease.I am grateful to Sonakshi and Sagarika-Zaheer to support this beautiful initiative with me," Shaina NC said.