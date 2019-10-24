Sonakshi Sinha Wears Same White Laced Dress as Malaika Arora, Who Wore it Better?

Malaika Arora, who recently turned 46, is a popular fashion icon in Bollywood and is known for her experimental styling. Recently she set the temperature soaring when she wore a white French-laced corset dress for Vogue Beauty Awards 2019.

The ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ girl teamed up the gorgeous dress with a pair of nude pumps and painted her lips dark red. She left her hair loose and messy, making her look gorgeous as ever.

Well, turns out that this dress by Norwegian designer Kristian Aadnevik has become a popular Bollywood choice. Just a month after Malaika, Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha also donned the same for a photoshoot.

Sonakshi also looked stunning in white for the shoot. Sonakshi styled it a bit different, with subtle makeup and shimmery stilettos. Unlike Malaika, Sonakshi decided to go nude on her lips too and her brown smokey eye makeup gave it a dreamy touch. However, just like Malaika, Sonakshi also left her hair loose and messy.

After both the looks in the same dress, it’s really difficult to decide who pulled it off better. However, one cannot miss that Sonakshi did carry the outfit with much elegance and grace.

