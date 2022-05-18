Sonakshi Sinha Weighs In On Body Shaming: ‘No Matter What Size You Are, People Will Always Comment On It’

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have teamed up for a project that puts body and weight-shaming into perspective with a good dose of humour. Titled Double XL, A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale, this is the core message of the movie. The teaser of the film was unveiled a few months ago. And in her recent interview with ETimes, the Holiday actress weighed on the topic of body shaming and what made her opt for the Huma Qureshi co-starrer.

Sonakshi said, “It hit home so hard when the script came to both of us. I would never have done that film with anyone else but Huma. It’s so important to both of us. Body and weight-shaming have happened to both of us for years in our lives. It happened from the beginning of our careers in this line, and it still happens. It hasn’t stopped. No matter what size you are, people are always discussing it, which I think is bordering on the unnecessary now. We talk endlessly about cutting out discrimination on the basis of sex, colour and race.”

She added, Why leave out body size and weight? Size should also be on that list of things that we should not be discriminated against. It was so important to do a film like this that tells you about two individuals – two women, who are talented and believe in living it up on their terms. The question is: why is that so hard to digest for people if it happens in real life?”

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz saw Huma and Sonakshi chilling together during the lockdown and he found them gorging on their food. That visual made him think if it was time to bring out a story inspired by the experiences the women have had at the hands of trolls, who have often shamed them for their size.

Recalling the incident, Sonakshi said “Huma and I are really close and we were literally sitting and chilling. Mudassar saw us and said, ‘Tum dono pe picture banani chahiye!’ It actually happened. The prep for this film started at a time when both Huma and I were at our leanest. It turned out to be the best prep of our lives – from the readings to the shoot, we ate to our heart’s content.”

The actress said that though they’d put on a lot of weight so that their roles are convincing, they also made sure to work out.

“We actually put on a lot of weight because we had to look convincing playing our roles. We had to represent a certain kind of woman. Both Huma and I are foodies, so we relished the experience. But we didn’t do it without caution. It was important to not only get into the mindset of the characters but also to remind ourselves that after the film, we have to get back to our usual routines and healthy lifestyles. In our regular cycles, we work out, stay fit and promote health and wellness. “

DOUBLE XL intends to humorously take on the social stigmas that lead to bullying and body-shaming and is all set to release in the summer of 2022. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.

