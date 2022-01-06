Sonal Chauhan Aces The Purvottanasana; Here's Why it's an Important Asana

It is a well known fact that yoga is an essential part of an actor’s fitness regime. And while actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey frequently upload photographs of them perfecting the poses, Sonal Chauhan was not far behind.

Sometime back, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani had also shared a picture of Sonal practicing the advanced pose of ‘Purvottanasana’ or upward plank pose. While it may appear easy, it requires immense strength in the arms to hold the pose. In an interaction with The Indian Express, she explained the importance of the asana.

Steps to do the asana:

Sit in the staff pose. Draw the arms at the back while keeping the palms on the floor. Lift the hips and legs, while keeping the feet on the ground. Balance the entire body on the feet and hands with the head hanging backward.

According to Parwani, the practice has many benefits, including strengthening and toning.

It stretches the chest, shoulders, biceps and the front of your ankles. It strengthens your arms, legs, core and back. Great pose to practice by women during menstruation. Tones the entire body. Improves core strength. It is an excellent counterpose for four-limbed staff pose. It strengthens your arms, wrists, hamstrings and glutes.However, some counterindications need to be taken care of as well.

Avoid this pose if you have wrist injury. In case of neck injury, use a wall or a chair for supporting your head.

Initially, it’s advisable to do all yoga asanas under the guidance of an expert, said Parwani.

