Sonal Chauhan Or Nora Fatehi? Who Wore The Neon Green Midi Dress Better?

The Neon green colour palette has made its comeback in the gloomy, monsoon weather after being a major hit in the summer and spring seasons. Currently, the colour neon green is a rage in Bollywood. The actors have been seen sporting some uber cool outfits in different shades of the said colour. Whether it’s ochre, mustard, and brights, neons have always stood out. Actors like Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh, have rocked the neon greens before. And lately, Sonal Chauhan and Nora Fatehi wore the same ruched corseted midi dress from the shelves of House Of CB and we cannot decide who wore it better.

Sonal Chauhan has a keen eye for fashion and that can be seen through her sartorial choices. Whether it’s a red carpet look or street style, Chauhan adds a personal touch to every outfit and we love that about her. Seen like a ray of sunshine herself, Sonal made quite a statement in a neon midi dress from the clothing brand. The one-shouldered midi dress featured a corset bust line with a wrap detailing on the other shoulder and a body-con fit. The outfit showcased a plunging neckline and ruched details at the waist and downwards. Accessorising the look with stud earrings and a delicate bracelet, the actor kept it simple and stylish. For makeup, she opted for dewy makeup with neatly done eyes and glossy lips.

Nora Fatehi wore it too on her trip to Dubai and stunned her fans. Fatehi looked phenomenal in the corseted midi dress in bright yellow which had one shoulder detailing, a plunging neckline and ruched details. The bodycon outfit accentuated Fatehi’s well-toned body. She opted for a pair of metallic heels and accessorised it with a shiny gold mini bag. Leaving her mane loose, Nora opted for soft glam makeup with nude lip colour.

It is surely tough to determine who wore the neon midi dress better, Sonal or Nora?

