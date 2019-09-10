Sonali Bendre Expresses Concern About Environment With Juhu Beach Pic After Ganesh Visarjan

With the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre expressed her concern towards environment as she shared a picture from Juhu beach in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on Twitter, she wrote alongside: “After yesterday’s visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better!,”

Check out the post here,

After yesterday’s visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better! pic.twitter.com/0YYJGNfUby — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 9, 2019

The picture shows multiple Ganesh idols and other puja material thrown away on the beach after Ganesh Visarjan rituals are performed. Taking a step towards protecting the environment from severe damage, Modi said, “a lot of plastic and other waste goes into the sea.” “This time we have to try that these materials which increase pollution are not immersed in water.” He also requested people of Mumbai to make the Mithi River and other water bodies plastic-free.

Last week, Sonali took to photo-video sharing app and shared a few pictures from the celebration at her place and also penned down an emotional note: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime!

I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home 🙏🏻 May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way.

