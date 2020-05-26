Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonali Bendre Shares Sun-kissed Selfie with Her Pet Gog Miss Icy

Sonal Bendre has shared a fresh selfie on Instagram featuring her gorgeous golden retriever.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Bollywood diva Sonali Bendre is busy sharing happy moments from her indoor life on social media. The 45-year-old actress has shared a fresh selfie on Instagram featuring her gorgeous golden retriever.

In the sun-kissed picture, we see a radiant Sonali resting her face on her relaxing pet who is smiling for the camera.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress wrote in the caption, “Sunshine... even on a cloudy day. #LittleMissIcy”

Sonali is known for her love for animals and actively participates in initiatives that are aimed at their betterment. She took to her social media to post an important piece of information about pets in respect to the coronavirus situation.

“There is a lot of misinformation and miscommunication out there about the spread of #Coronavirus through animals and pets. Health experts maintain there has been no evidence to suggest that pets can spread the infection. As the situation evolves, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap before and after petting your pet. Let's be aware, informed and sensitive. Stay safe and keep your pets safe too (sic),” the post read.

