3-min read

Sonali Bendre Switches On the Sunshine in Her Latest Post

Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, Sonali can be seen dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.

News18

Updated:May 6, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
Sonali Bendre Switches On the Sunshine in Her Latest Post
Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, Sonali can be seen dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.

Sonali Bendre is engaging in fun-filled activities to beat her quarantine blues. The 45-year-old actress shares important and optimistic notes on her social media account.

The Sarfarosh star recently took to the photo-sharing platform to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, we see Sonali dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.

Sharing the slideshow, Sonali wrote, “Mood: SwitchOnTheSunshine. (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram

Mood: #SwitchOnTheSunshine ☀️ . . :

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Many of her followers have sent out lots of love to the post including Sonali’s friends, Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha. Neelam Kothari commented saying, “Love it (heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, Sonali is stepping to do her bit as she participated in the#SocialForGood fundraiser initiative by Facebook.

Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, has shared with her social media followers a way to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer.

Additionally, the author of The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting gave a glimpse of another heartfelt contribution by children. Sonali revealed how her nephew, Veer and her friend, Geeta Oberoi’s son, Vihaan are being innovative to help those in need.

She captioned the post as, “I have been lucky to witness this with the many kids around me especially these 2 bright, compassionate and wonderful young men… 17-year-old Veer (@puppypanda) has started a #QuaranteenWarmline for peers who might be experiencing various degrees of stress in these trying times! It’s an amazing effort to reach out and support his peers, in a world where anxiety and other mental health issues have become a grave concern. 13- year-old (@vihaan.oberoiart), is using his talent to paint hues of hope and raise funds for Teach for India’s Covid-19 Relief and Learning fund”.

View this post on Instagram

It’s usually in a crisis or moment of strife that a person’s true character is revealed. I’ve had one such revelation in this time of Covid-19… that of the new generation… generation Z. I am pleasantly surprised, overjoyed and excited to see how many of them have stepped up and found ways to contribute to a society in crisis. Whether it’s fundraising or using innovative ideas to help those in need, they are stepping up and sharing responsibility for the situation we find ourselves in. I have been lucky to witness this with the many kids around me especially these 2 bright, compassionate and wonderful young men… 17-year-old Veer (@puppypanda) has started a #QuaranteenWarmline for peers who might be experiencing various degrees of stress in these trying times! It’s an amazing effort to reach out and support his peers, in a world where anxiety and other mental health issues have become a grave concern. 13- year-old (@vihaan.oberoiart), is using his talent to paint hues of hope and raise funds for Teach for India’s Covid-19 Relief and Learning fund. He’s putting his talent to such good use. They make me believe our future is in good hands. So so proud of both of you At a time when we are dealing with the disturbing news of the “Boy’s Locker Room’ situation, we also need to see that there is another side to this generation. We have to understand that it’s our responsibility to teach our children what’s right, to encourage their dreams and to help them become the best versions of themselves. The time is now.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

