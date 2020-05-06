Sonali Bendre Switches On the Sunshine in Her Latest Post

Sonali Bendre is engaging in fun-filled activities to beat her quarantine blues. The 45-year-old actress shares important and optimistic notes on her social media account.

The Sarfarosh star recently took to the photo-sharing platform to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, we see Sonali dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.

Sharing the slideshow, Sonali wrote, “Mood: SwitchOnTheSunshine. (sic.)”

Many of her followers have sent out lots of love to the post including Sonali’s friends, Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha. Neelam Kothari commented saying, “Love it (heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, Sonali is stepping to do her bit as she participated in the#SocialForGood fundraiser initiative by Facebook.

Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, has shared with her social media followers a way to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer.

Additionally, the author of The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting gave a glimpse of another heartfelt contribution by children. Sonali revealed how her nephew, Veer and her friend, Geeta Oberoi’s son, Vihaan are being innovative to help those in need.

She captioned the post as, “I have been lucky to witness this with the many kids around me especially these 2 bright, compassionate and wonderful young men… 17-year-old Veer (@puppypanda) has started a #QuaranteenWarmline for peers who might be experiencing various degrees of stress in these trying times! It’s an amazing effort to reach out and support his peers, in a world where anxiety and other mental health issues have become a grave concern. 13- year-old (@vihaan.oberoiart), is using his talent to paint hues of hope and raise funds for Teach for India’s Covid-19 Relief and Learning fund”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365