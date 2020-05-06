Sonali Bendre Switches On the Sunshine in Her Latest Post
Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, Sonali can be seen dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.
Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, Sonali can be seen dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.
Sonali Bendre is engaging in fun-filled activities to beat her quarantine blues. The 45-year-old actress shares important and optimistic notes on her social media account.
The Sarfarosh star recently took to the photo-sharing platform to treat her online family with her radiant and hopeful self. In the compilation of clicks she posted, we see Sonali dressed in a floral printed breezy outfit.
Sharing the slideshow, Sonali wrote, “Mood: SwitchOnTheSunshine. (sic.)”
Many of her followers have sent out lots of love to the post including Sonali’s friends, Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha. Neelam Kothari commented saying, “Love it (heart emoji).”
Meanwhile, Sonali is stepping to do her bit as she participated in the#SocialForGood fundraiser initiative by Facebook.
Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, has shared with her social media followers a way to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer.
View this post on Instagram
So happy to be a part of Facebook’s #SocialForGood to help raise funds for @cuddlesfoundation, working to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer. To ensure that these children do not miss out on their nutrition and doses in these times of uncertainly due to COVID-19, Cuddle's healthcare heroes are distributing ration bundles and supplements in hospitals across the country. The fundraiser for Cuddles closes tomorrow. Please support them with your donations Link to the fundraiser in my bio
Additionally, the author of The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting gave a glimpse of another heartfelt contribution by children. Sonali revealed how her nephew, Veer and her friend, Geeta Oberoi’s son, Vihaan are being innovative to help those in need.
She captioned the post as, “I have been lucky to witness this with the many kids around me especially these 2 bright, compassionate and wonderful young men… 17-year-old Veer (@puppypanda) has started a #QuaranteenWarmline for peers who might be experiencing various degrees of stress in these trying times! It’s an amazing effort to reach out and support his peers, in a world where anxiety and other mental health issues have become a grave concern. 13- year-old (@vihaan.oberoiart), is using his talent to paint hues of hope and raise funds for Teach for India’s Covid-19 Relief and Learning fund”.
View this post on Instagram
It’s usually in a crisis or moment of strife that a person’s true character is revealed. I’ve had one such revelation in this time of Covid-19… that of the new generation… generation Z. I am pleasantly surprised, overjoyed and excited to see how many of them have stepped up and found ways to contribute to a society in crisis. Whether it’s fundraising or using innovative ideas to help those in need, they are stepping up and sharing responsibility for the situation we find ourselves in. I have been lucky to witness this with the many kids around me especially these 2 bright, compassionate and wonderful young men… 17-year-old Veer (@puppypanda) has started a #QuaranteenWarmline for peers who might be experiencing various degrees of stress in these trying times! It’s an amazing effort to reach out and support his peers, in a world where anxiety and other mental health issues have become a grave concern. 13- year-old (@vihaan.oberoiart), is using his talent to paint hues of hope and raise funds for Teach for India’s Covid-19 Relief and Learning fund. He’s putting his talent to such good use. They make me believe our future is in good hands. So so proud of both of you At a time when we are dealing with the disturbing news of the “Boy’s Locker Room’ situation, we also need to see that there is another side to this generation. We have to understand that it’s our responsibility to teach our children what’s right, to encourage their dreams and to help them become the best versions of themselves. The time is now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Islamophobic' Tweet Costs Indian Man His Job and Seat in School Council in Canada
- Will be in Good Position to Start Off Again When Cricket Returns: Virat Kohli
- Ghana Pallbearers Take a Break from 'Coffin Dance' to Thank the Medics Fighting Pandemic
- PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Here Are All The Official Patch Notes
- Apple WWDC Will be Virtual This Year, But we Will Still Get a First Peek at iOS 14 And More