Sonali Bendre's Latest Instagram Post Is All About 'Self-love'

Sonali Bendre has shared a glimpse of her salon session. The video features Sonali and her hairstylist having a fun moment during the session.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Needed this pampering!!!”.

The actress has been inspiring her fans with her positivity and fighter attitude. She posted a picture of herself on Tuesday with the caption, “Every new day is an opportunity for new beginnings and new dreams. As we navigate this #NewNormal, we need to remember what these past few months have taught us but more importantly to also look ahead and make a conscious choice to never give up in our quest to find our own path and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #TuesdayThoughts."

The actress stated how she used this lockdown period as an opportunity to learn new things. She has become a tech-savvy during this lockdown. Sharing a brief video of her connecting with people online, Sonali wrote, "So here's me documenting a few lessons I've learned this lockdown. Presenting the first post of #MyVirtualDiary!".

Sonali Bendre is a cancer survivor. She has gone through a lot in the process but her zeal to live happily has always overpowered the negatives.