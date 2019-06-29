Sonam K Ahuja Looks Bewitching in All-black Avatar on Filmfare Cover

Bollywood Actress Sonam K Ahuja is known for her chic styling that can make anyone fall in love with her looks. The fashionista, who stays in news for her flawless dressing sense, has once again been the new fashion inspiration for her all-new look for Filmfare magazine’s cover.

Sharing the looks on her Instagram account on June 28, Sonam wrote, “I love this cover!!!! For @filmfare styled for the first time by the adorable @mohitrai in @tomford and @oscartiye by @artinayar by @bbhiral shot by the amazing Suresh Natrajan.”

Her Instagram post sharing her new look has received appreciation and applaud from a lot of co-actors, including Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Tanishaa Mukherjee. The actress looked all stylish in a high-neck black leather dress, with long luscious look and black boots. The actress was styled for the cover shoot by stylish Mohit Rai.

The actress has also shared a series of photographs from the Filmfare magazine shoot, showing off the noire magic in her many moods for Filmfare. The Ranjhanaa actress has stolen all the limelight for her stylish black avatar, wooed by her friends in the Bollywood industry.

On the work front, Sonam K Ahuja will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma’s upcoming directorial The Zoya Factor. The actress will star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The movie, which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book with the same name, is slated to release in September 2019.