Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Celebrating 15 Years of the Quintessential Style Icon

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who made her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, on November 9, 2007, today is an epitome of contemporary and timeless styles. One of the most endearing global style icons to come out of India, Sonam’s quintessential style has set trends across the globe.

Be it her traditional designer ensembles or her avant-garde western attires, Sonam has made a statement with her unique approach towards fashion on and offscreen. While her cinematic stylish avatars have been created according to her characters, off-screen Sonam with the help of her sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, has inspired the modern Indian woman.

As the star completes 15 glorious years in the film industry, here’s a look at some iconic styles adorned by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

From Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Arora to Anamika Khanna, Sonam has been every designer’s muse. The actor has never shied away from experimenting with her outfits and has always promoted and supported Indian designers. Sonam has expressed her love for international clothing and footwear brands as well and has flaunted unique styles and silhouettes on many occasions. Off late, the new mom has been slaying it in traditional ensembles setting goals for the upcoming wedding season.

Sonam is one of the few stars who has broken stereotypes when it comes to fashion. The actor who loves donning sarees, in the past has given the six yards of sheer elegance a contemporary twist. Remember the Jean Paul Gautier tuxedo saree she adorned for Paris Fashion Week in 2020 or the iconic kundan nath she wore on the Cannes red carpet in 2013. Sonam slays in every ensemble she puts on and it’s only because she exudes the confidence and charisma that makes every outfit a showstopper.

Sonam ensures that everything she does she does it in style. The colours black and white have always found its way in Sonam’s wardrobe. Elaborated sleeves, voluminous gowns, cropped tuxedos to bold printed outfits, there’s an array of looks that are not just dramatic but also relatable. Over the years, Sonam has played the perfect mood board for social media fashion influencers as well. Be it her accessories or her love for shoes, Sonam’s style is classic yet modern with a hint of quirk.

