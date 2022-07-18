Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Serves Another Inspirational Maternity Look; Goals Or Not?

Expect soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to paint the town red in the most casual chic outfits. Sonam has been raising the bar really high with her drop-dead gorgeous maternity looks and we cannot seem to get enough of it.

On Sunday the couple were spotted visiting Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai in a dialled down monotone look. The ‘Khoobsurat’ actress put on a black bodycon dress with a slight slit and paired it with a simple black shirt which she kept unbuttoned. She accessorised her all-black look with a stunning Chanel sling bag that we are all eyeing at the moment.

Anand looked super comfy in a white tee with a subtle print which he paired with classic black denim trousers and white sneakers.

We are definitely taking notes from the couple for a chill movie date or a casual ‘getting coffee post work’ look.

This is however not the first time that we have fallen in love with Sonam’s striking maternity looks.

Her Emilia Wickstead dress that she dawned for her baby shower in London was to die for. The actress had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the day saying, “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam’s entire pregnancy make-up has been on point too, she has been spotted wearing nude shades of lipstick with either misty or subtle smoky eye looks.

