Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Her 'State Of Mind'

Sonam Kapoor took to social media, where she has shared a boomerang video of herself. In the clip, Sonam is seen making a funny face.

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Her 'State Of Mind'
credits - Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her state of mind in a hilarious new post on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she has shared a boomerang video of herself. In the clip, Sonam is seen making a funny face.

"S T A T E O F M I N D," she wrote alongside the clip.

Last month, Sonam travelled to London.

In a string of pictures that Sonam had posted on Instagram Stories, she could be seen aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film , which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading