Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are giving us major relationship goals in their latest photo. Take a look.

Updated:August 8, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
(Image: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja/ Viral Bhayani)
Actress Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja are leaving no opportunity to showcase the immense love the two have for each other. The duo, who tied the knot earlier this year, are undoubtedly a social media favourite and therefore, both Sonam and Anand make sure that their fans get a glimpse of them every once a while.

Recently, Anand took to his Instagram handle to share a loved-up image with his wife Sonam from their New York diaries with a caption that read '#EverydayPhenomenal'.

The couple, who are supposedly seated in a car, seem to be in a jovial mood, smiling and clicking pictures as Anand rests his head on Sonam's shoulder for the perfect click.

"Couple goals," wrote an Instagram user, while another one talked about how adorable the two looked together. "Super adorable and cute," read the comment.

Take a look at the adorable picture.

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Sonam and Anand are extremely social media friendly and the duo have often taken to the platform to share pictures and videos documenting their love story. In fact, it is their openness to the medium that has brought them closer to their fans and made them one of social media's most loved and talked about couples.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
