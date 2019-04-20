Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Twin in Trendy Sneakers at Brand Preview Launch

Sonam Kapoor was all smiles, as was Anand as he tied a shoelace for her at the collaborative collection launch of Italian sports-fashion powerhouse FILA with Anand's multi-brand sneaker retailer VegNonVeg.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
A preview of the FILA x VegNonVeg line was held and Actress Sonam Kapoor arrived in a mustard dress with elaborate sleeve detail and a centre bow. She teamed it up with a pair of yellow and red sneakers from the line. Sonam's businessman husband Anand S. Ahuja wore an all-black look, but matched shoes with his wife.








The limited edition 'Masala Mindblower' sneaker has been inspired by a masala box in design and colour scheme, keeping in line with Anand's brand's aesthetic. The design, colourway and materials all come from the spicebox, with hints of VegNonVeg graphics and brand language.





Anand, Founder and Co-Owner, VegNonVeg, said in a statement: "Sneakers have always been more than just shoes to us. They have a culture of their own. Over time, we are committed to developing India's own story of sneaker and street culture and this collaboration is another step in that direction.

"We're excited by the opportunity to create a concept that pays homage to our Indian origins yet something that we think will appeal to the global market."





Anand Ahuja went down on one knee to tie his significant other's shoelaces at a store launch in the capital.

Sonam was all smiles, as was Anand as he tied a shoelace for her at the collaborative collection launch of Italian sports-fashion powerhouse FILA with Anand's multi-brand sneaker retailer VegNonVeg.

They posed happily for shutterbugs, and Anand seemed to be as smitten by Sonam as he seemed during their wedding.
