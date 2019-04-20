English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Twin in Trendy Sneakers at Brand Preview Launch
Sonam Kapoor was all smiles, as was Anand as he tied a shoelace for her at the collaborative collection launch of Italian sports-fashion powerhouse FILA with Anand's multi-brand sneaker retailer VegNonVeg.
Sonam Kapoor was all smiles, as was Anand as he tied a shoelace for her at the collaborative collection launch of Italian sports-fashion powerhouse FILA with Anand's multi-brand sneaker retailer VegNonVeg.
A preview of the FILA x VegNonVeg line was held and Actress Sonam Kapoor arrived in a mustard dress with elaborate sleeve detail and a centre bow. She teamed it up with a pair of yellow and red sneakers from the line. Sonam's businessman husband Anand S. Ahuja wore an all-black look, but matched shoes with his wife.
The limited edition 'Masala Mindblower' sneaker has been inspired by a masala box in design and colour scheme, keeping in line with Anand's brand's aesthetic. The design, colourway and materials all come from the spicebox, with hints of VegNonVeg graphics and brand language.
Anand, Founder and Co-Owner, VegNonVeg, said in a statement: "Sneakers have always been more than just shoes to us. They have a culture of their own. Over time, we are committed to developing India's own story of sneaker and street culture and this collaboration is another step in that direction.
"We're excited by the opportunity to create a concept that pays homage to our Indian origins yet something that we think will appeal to the global market."
