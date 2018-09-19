GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to be Special Guests at Armani's Show in Milan

"Anand and I are honoured to be Giorgio Armani's guests. We look forward to the show in Milan," Sonam said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to be Special Guests at Armani's Show in Milan
(Image: Sonam kapoor Ahuja with husband Anand Ahuja/Viral Bhayani)
Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband and businessman Anand S. Ahuja will soon fly to Milan to attend a fashion show on an invitation by veteran designer Giorgio Armani.

The brand will have a special fashion showcasing in Italy.

Apart from attending the show as front row guests, Sonam and Anand will attend a black tie event, followed by dinner with Roberta Armani. The couple will also visit the Silos Armani museum.

"Anand and I are honoured to be Giorgio Armani's guests. We look forward to the show in Milan," Sonam said in a statement.

The dinner will be on September 22, and the fashion show will be held on September 23.
