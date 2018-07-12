English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Twin in Black As They Return from Month-Long Vacation; See Pics
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja are couple goals. Take a look.
Image: Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja touched down Mumbai with husband Anand S Ahuja after a month long vacation in London and Japan. The lovebirds, who walked hand-in-hand, were all smiles for the shutterbugs as they arrived at the Mumbai airport Tuesday.
The duo, who got married earlier this year, were a pretty sight twinning in black as they stepped foot in India. While Sonam rocked in wide-legged black pants teamed with a long, single-breasted blazer and a pair of white sneakers, Anand complemented her by sporting a casual tee paired with loose pants.
The two looked quite the power couple acing their fashion game in comfortable clothing.
Take a look.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Also Watch
The duo, who got married earlier this year, were a pretty sight twinning in black as they stepped foot in India. While Sonam rocked in wide-legged black pants teamed with a long, single-breasted blazer and a pair of white sneakers, Anand complemented her by sporting a casual tee paired with loose pants.
The two looked quite the power couple acing their fashion game in comfortable clothing.
Take a look.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics