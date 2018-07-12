Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Twin in Black As They Return from Month-Long Vacation; See Pics

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja touched down Mumbai with husband Anand S Ahuja after a month long vacation in London and Japan. The lovebirds, who walked hand-in-hand, were all smiles for the shutterbugs as they arrived at the Mumbai airport Tuesday.The duo, who got married earlier this year, were a pretty sight twinning in black as they stepped foot in India. While Sonam rocked in wide-legged black pants teamed with a long, single-breasted blazer and a pair of white sneakers, Anand complemented her by sporting a casual tee paired with loose pants.The two looked quite the power couple acing their fashion game in comfortable clothing.Take a look.On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.